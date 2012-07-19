Google Reports Partial Q2 Results for Motorola Mobility

Google reported operating results for Motorola Mobility from the time the $12.5 billion deal closed -- on May 22 -- through June 30, with losses for both Home and Mobile Devices units in the shortened period.

Motorola revenue was $1.25 billion for the five-week span, with $843 million from the mobile segment and $407 million from the cable-focused home segment. The operating loss for Motorola was $233 million, with $192 million for the mobile segment and $41 million for Home.

Google said the assets and liabilities of Motorola were included in Google's consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2012, and the operating results of Motorola were included in its consolidated statement of income from the acquisition date through June 30.

