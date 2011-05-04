Google Promoting Chrome Browser With TV Ads

In an effort to keep people using their search engine, Google has launched a new TV ad campaign for its Chrome browser, reports The New York Times.

The

campaign, "the Web is what you make of it," - which began with

90-second spots Tuesday night - is the largest offline campaign in

Google's history. The advertisements are meant to appeal to the more

personal, emotional side of people, instead of the browser's

technological features (one of the reasons Chrome was created was that

rival browsers couldn't handle Google's products).

The

company is invested in Chrome usage, because the browser intimately

features Google's search engine. Two-thirds of all online searches use

Google, while only 14% use Microsoft's Bing.

Microsoft

has far more people using its browser, roughly 45% of computers use a

version of Internet Explorer, says web analytics firm StatCounter.

Chrome has only 18%. However, in the past year Internet Explorer's share

is down from 53%, while Chrome's is up (its user count tripled to 120

million last year).