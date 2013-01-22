Google: Motorola Home Had $820 Million in Q4 Sales

Motorola Mobility's Home division, which is in the midst of being acquired by Arris Group, generated about $820 million in sales for the fourth quarter of 2012, according to Google's earnings announcement Tuesday.

Arris last month announced plans to acquire Motorola Home from Google for $2.35 billion, a deal that would more than triple Arris's size. The deal, which encompasses Motorola's set-top, broadband and video infrastructure businesses, is expected to close by the second quarter of 2013, pending regulatory approvals.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, Motorola Home generated $35 million in operating profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and related charges, according to Google. Net loss from Motorola Home, which Google now accounts for as discontinued operations, was $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.

