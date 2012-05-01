Google-Motorola Deal Pending China Regulatory Approval

Google's $12.5 billion proposed takeover of Motorola Mobility has been cleared by government regulators around the world -- with the exception of China -- while the companies expect to close the deal in the first half of 2012.

"Motorola Mobility and Google continue to work closely with the authorities in China for approval on the acquisition," Motorola said in announcing financial results for the first quarter of 2012.

Google announced its plans to acquire Motorola Mobility on Aug. 15, 2011, for $40 per share in cash. The U.S. Department of Justice and European Commission approved the deal in February, although both said they would monitor Google's use of the 17,000-plus patent portfolio it stands to gain.

