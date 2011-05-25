Google Hires Lucas Watson as VP, Sales and Marketing for YouTube

Google

has hired Lucas Watson, former digital marketing director at Proctor

and Gamble Co., to be its new VP of sales and marketing for YouTube and

video, reports AdAge.

At

P&G, Watson was instrumental in Old Spice's popular "The Man Your

Man Could Smell Like" campaign. Google's hiring of Watson is the

company's latest attempt to make YouTube more brand friendly, and to

attract big marketers such as P&G, who spend most of their dollars

on TV (roughly 60% of their ad spending was in television last year).

Watson

increased P&G's budget for digital spending each year for the past

three years. P&G is not pleased with the move, as Watson becomes the

second staffer to switch over this year, leading P&G to accuse

Google of "sampling their talent," the article said.

In March, Google hired P&G's global laundry brand manager Aaron Lichtig as sales development manager.

Watson was ready to begin a new job next month as P&G's marketing director in Latin America, based out of Panama.