Google Fiber to Carry NFL Net/RedZone

Google Fiber, the search giant's fiber-delivered broadband

service test-bed in Kansas City, has struck a multiyear deal to carry NFL

Networks and its RedZone look-in channel (every touchdown from every Sunday

afternoon game), the latter as an a la carte offering.

An NFL Net spokesperson pointed out that it marks the second

competing provider in a Time Warner Cable market to add the network, after

Cincinnati Bell added it to its fiber optic system there Aug. 16.

TWC does not carry the network. Google Fiber subs will begin

being able to add the NFL package to their lineups Sept. 10.