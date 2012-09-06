Google Fiber to Carry NFL Net/RedZone
Google Fiber, the search giant's fiber-delivered broadband
service test-bed in Kansas City, has struck a multiyear deal to carry NFL
Networks and its RedZone look-in channel (every touchdown from every Sunday
afternoon game), the latter as an a la carte offering.
An NFL Net spokesperson pointed out that it marks the second
competing provider in a Time Warner Cable market to add the network, after
Cincinnati Bell added it to its fiber optic system there Aug. 16.
TWC does not carry the network. Google Fiber subs will begin
being able to add the NFL package to their lineups Sept. 10.
