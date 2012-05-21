Google Expects to Close Motorola Deal Within Two Days

Google expects to close its $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility within the next two business days, after the deal was approved late last week by Chinese antitrust regulators.

"As the transaction has now received all required regulatory approvals, the companies are moving to close the transaction within two business days," Motorola Mobility said in an 8-K filing Monday.

On May 19, Motorola Mobility received notice that the Anti-Monopoly Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of China issued its decision clearing the acquisition. However, the Chinese regulators stipulated as a condition on their approval of the deal that the Google Android operating system for mobile devices remain available at no cost for five years.

