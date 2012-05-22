Google Completes $12.5 Billion Takeover of Motorola Mobility

Google announced that it has completed its acquisition of Motorola Mobility and that Motorola CEO Sanjay Jha has stepped down as CEO.

Dennis Woodside, who has overseen integration planning for the acquisition and previously served as president of Google's Americas region, has been named CEO of Motorola Mobility. Google said Dan Moloney will remain in charge of Motorola's cable-focused Home business unit.

The $12.5 billion acquisition, announced in August 2011, will enable Google to "supercharge the Android ecosystem and will enhance competition in mobile computing," the Internet giant said in a statement.

Google said it will run Motorola Mobility as a separate business. The company also reiterated that "Android will remain open," and that Motorola will remain a licensee of Android.

