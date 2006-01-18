Google Buys Radio Ad Firm

Search giant Google has agreed to acquire Newport Beach, Calif.-based dMarc Broadcasting, which provides traffic systems, automation software and media-buying services to radio stations.

Google is paying $102 million in cash upfront to acquire dMarc in the deal, and could pay up to $1.1 billion for the company based on meeting performance targets over the next three years.



The deal for dMarc, which offers advertisers an online service through which they can buy and place radio spots, is another step in Google's expansion into traditional media and is seen by some as a precursor to Google's eventual move into TV advertising.