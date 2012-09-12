Google Adds ESPN and Disney Nets to Fiber TV Diet
Google reached a deal with Disney/ESPN Media Networks to
offer 15 networks -- including ESPN and Disney Channel -- to subscribers of the
Internet giant's soon-to-launch fiber-to-the-home IPTV service in the Kansas
City area.
The networks to be available through Google Fiber TV are:
ABC Family, ABC News Now, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN
Buzzer Beater, ESPN Classic, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN2, ESPNews,
ESPNU, the Longhorn Network and SOAPnet.
Google also announced four other channel additions to the
lineup: Ovation, TBN, TBN Enlace and Discovery Communications' Velocity.
However, Google's Fiber TV still lacks several top cable
networks -- including HBO, Fox News Channel, TNT, TBS and AMC. The service will
offer an optional Hispanic programming package and movie tiers from Showtime
Networks and Starz Entertainment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.