Google Adds ESPN and Disney Nets to Fiber TV Diet

Google reached a deal with Disney/ESPN Media Networks to

offer 15 networks -- including ESPN and Disney Channel -- to subscribers of the

Internet giant's soon-to-launch fiber-to-the-home IPTV service in the Kansas

City area.

The networks to be available through Google Fiber TV are:

ABC Family, ABC News Now, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN

Buzzer Beater, ESPN Classic, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN2, ESPNews,

ESPNU, the Longhorn Network and SOAPnet.

Google also announced four other channel additions to the

lineup: Ovation, TBN, TBN Enlace and Discovery Communications' Velocity.

However, Google's Fiber TV still lacks several top cable

networks -- including HBO, Fox News Channel, TNT, TBS and AMC. The service will

offer an optional Hispanic programming package and movie tiers from Showtime

Networks and Starz Entertainment.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.