Google to Acquire Motorola Mobility for $12.5 Billion in Cash

Google plans to acquire Motorola Mobility for about $12.5 billion, with the Internet giant claiming the deal will "supercharge" the Android mobile devices ecosystem.

Google said it will run Motorola Mobility as a separate business. Motorola Mobility will remain a licensee of Android and Android will remain open.

"Motorola Mobility's total commitment to Android has created a natural fit for our two companies," Google CEO Larry Page said in announcing the deal Monday. "Together, we will create amazing user experiences that supercharge the entire Android ecosystem for the benefit of consumers, partners and developers. I look forward to welcoming Motorolans to our family of Googlers."

Motorola Mobility CEO Sanjay Jha commented: "This transaction offers significant value for Motorola Mobility's stockholders and provides compelling new opportunities for our employees, customers, and partners around the world. We have shared a productive partnership with Google to advance the Android platform, and now through this combination we will be able to do even more to innovate and deliver outstanding mobility solutions across our mobile devices and home businesses."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.