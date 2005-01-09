GoodLife Becomes AmericanLife

Baby-boomer network GoodLife TV will change its name to AmericanLife TV beginning March 1. The network will also adopt a new logo, which is red, white and blue and features a star in the center of the “A” of American.

The Washington D.C.-based network is owned by News World Communications, which in turn is controlled by the Rev. Sun Myung Moon's Unification Church, which also owns The Washington Times.

AmericanLife features lifestyle, entertainment and information acquired and original programming. Last September, the network signed a three-year programming deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, to acquire ten classic programs for its fall schedule, including China Beach and Kung Fu.

Original productions include The American Family, which features inspirational stories from real-life families, and Homefront America, a series about homeland security hosted by CNN veteran reporter Chris Plante.

In 2004, GoodLife added more than 700,000 new subscribers through launches on Time Warner’s digital system in New York City and suburban New Jersey. Also in 2004, the network launched in Syracuse and Raleigh-Durham on Time Warner and in San Diego on Cox.

AmericanLife was founded about 20 years ago as Nostalgia Network.