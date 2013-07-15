Goode Named VP of Original Programming, ABC Family

ABC Family has named Kelly Goode VP of original programming,

the network announced Monday. Goode will oversee all scripted series for the

network and head up the current programming team, reporting to Kate Juergens,

executive VP, original programming and development and chief creative officer,

ABC Family.





Prior to joining ABC Family, Goode served as head of

programming for GSN, as well as an executive producer for the network.





"We are most fortunate to have Kelly join our team. Her

insights, expertise and ability to foster great relationships will help guide

our current slate of hit originals into their next stage of growth and continue

to shepherd our successful programming strategy," said Juergens.



