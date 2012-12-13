Good News for Marketers: Survey Finds Moms Accept Sweets in Moderation

Some good news for the marketers of companies producing snack

foods that contain some sweets and may not be considered the healthiest for

kids: Mom is actually saying "yes" more often than you think.





That's at least according to a U.S. Kids and

Nutrition white paper, with results of a survey of kids and parents

conducted by research company KidSay and The Marketing Store Worldwide.





The survey found that "according to moms, it is not

realistic to eliminate all unhealthy food" from their children's diet. And moms

"accept that kids (and themselves) are always going to eat some less healthy

foods." In the white paper on the survey's results, it continues, "these

foods are too ubiquitous, convenient and good tasting. So one of the primary

messages moms strive to teach their kids is balance."





The white paper goes on to say that "most moms view some

less healthy items as serving an important role as a treat that makes both

themselves and their kids happy."





Says one mom quoted in the report, "Sure, I could serve my

kids just water and milk. But when you pull out the juice boxes, it's all

smiles. The important thing is that they don't have them every day."





The report continues: "Moms strive to position less healthy

foods or beverages as special treats that are to be enjoyed -- while moderating

when, where and how often kids consume them. The bottom line for moms is -- getting

children to embrace healthy eating is viewed as a long-term effort that is best

achieved by focusing on incremental improvements. Instead of setting absolute

goals, moms say they set smaller, more achievable goals."





For example, one mom says, "I'm just working on them

drinking more water than juice."





While the report doesn't make any recommendations about particular

snack foods, it's easy to conclude that parents are open to them on a limited

basis and that if marketers continue to work toward cutting back on sugar

content and market them through parents and not kids, they have a good chance

of maintaining solid sales. If parents aren't totally opposed to snacks in

their kid's diet, there is always a chance that marketers could reach them with

the right products and ad campaigns.





The study also finds that kids and their parents often agree

on many things related to eating habits, although kids' perceptions of what is

healthy may be different than their folks' perceptions. The survey found that

about 50% of kids polled rate themselves "pretty good" on healthy eating. About

25% rate themselves "okay" and 20% rate themselves excellent. Only about 5%

rate themselves as not very good.





To most kids, eating healthy means eating lots of fruits and

vegetables and limiting foods such as sweets or chips. But as one eight-year-old

girl is quoted as saying, "You can't eat just fruits and vegetables all of the

time." The study finds that many kids do realize that snack fare at parties, e.g.

sweets, chips and pizza, is not considered the healthiest.





Interestingly, most moms rate their kids as healthy eaters.

The survey finds that 50% believe their kids are "pretty good" at eating

healthy. Another 25% rate their kids as "okay" eaters, 15% rate their kids as excellent

when it comes to healthy eating and only 10% says they're children are not

healthy eaters. Those percentages almost mirror what the kids perceive.





When moms do attempt to get their children to eat healthier,

it does include more fruits and vegetables and fewer snacks, plus more water

and less soda and fewer fried foods.





While moms are buying more organic food, they are not

totally sold on it. Only about a third of moms of kids 5-7 say they are buying

more organic food this year than last.





The survey also measured the "coolness" factor of eating

healthy. Among kids 8-11 surveyed, 80% said they think it is "cool" to eat

healthy, compared to 5% who said it is "uncool." The 80% is up from 59% in a

similar survey in 2004, while the 5% is down from 19% in 2004.





Dieting, on the other hand, was thought to be "uncool" by

39%, compared to 33% who think it's "cool."





Among foods kids 8-11 consider cool are fruit (82%), candy

(81%), chips (79%), healthy drinks (58%), healthy snacks (57%), granola bars

(51%), yogurt (48%), vegetables (47%), vitamins (43%) and energy bars (36%).





What is the favorite snack of 8-11 year olds? The survey

found, Cheez-Its (7%), generic chips (6%), Goldfish (6%), Lay's chips (5%) and fruit

(5%) topping the list.





When kids 8-11 go into a grocery store, what food item do

they most want to get? Fruit (13%), candy (11%), ice cream (10%), chips (7%), and

meat (7%).





Maybe one of the most surprising pieces of data in the white

paper -- other than the idea that eight-year-olds would say they prefer fruit

over, say ice cream -- states that while 98% of moms say they would most want

their kids to learn about nutrition from their parents, and 79% of moms say

they would like their kids to learn about it from their teachers, the third

most favored source is from television (45%), which is ahead of doctors or

other health professionals (39%).





While there's no word on it in the survey, chances are still

good that moms want you to keep your elbows off the table, not talk with your

mouth full and not text while eating. Oh yes: and call home more.