Good Morning Gay America is coming to a handful of RCN Corp. cable systems next month.

A new niche spin-off a la Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Girl? No.The show is not from ABC News' good Morning America shop, but from Q Television, a gay pay cable net available in a handful of markets. The channel describes itself as targeted to gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgenders and "the curious."

Good Morning Gay America will feature co-hosts and a cadre of reporters. Q Television President Frank Olsen promises the show, which will air live at 9-11 a.m. NYT, will feature news from :every national gay event across the country."

The co-hosts have not been named, but they have been winnowed to "six well-known gay personalities," according to the channel.

The network is currently available on RCN systems in San Francisco, Boston and parts of New York, with Chicago and Philly RCN systems being added, according to a Q spokeswoman.

ABC News had no comment on whether its lawyers were OK with the name.