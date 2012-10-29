The sun is certainly shining brightly at ABC’s ‘Good Morning

America’ these days. After 16 years as No. 2, ‘GMA’ finds itself

in an unfamiliar spot: as the country’s top-rated morning

show. In a way, ‘GMA’ has always been the scrappy underdog. When

ABC first decided to enter the lucrative morning TV business in 1975, NBC’s Today had already been on the air—and dominant—for more than

20 years. “The Today show had been so very strong that I don’t remember

people being enormously concerned,” says Barbara Walters, who anchored

the rival NBC show at the time GMA launched.

But after a strong run in the ratings in the 1980s, GMA fell to second place,

where it stayed until finally breaking Today’s 16-year weekly win streak in

April. As of October, GMA was consistently winning the advertiser-coveted

adults 25-54 demographic with a family of anchors including Robin Roberts,

George Stephanopoulos, Josh

Elliott, Lara Spencer and Sam

Champion—who, frankly,

look like they’re having more

fun than the competition.

It has been a nearly 40-

year journey since GMA first

launched in November 1975.

ABC’s first attempt to enter

morning television, a show

called AM America, failed after

10 months.





Good Morning America

launched as part of ABC’s entertainment

division, and its first host, David Hartman, was

not a newsman, but a former

television actor. For years the set did not have a news desk, which Hartman

felt subtly stood between the viewer and host; he preferred to deliver the

news from a couch in a conversational tone. “The idea was to make the ambiance

comfortable,” he says. “That doesn’t mean that the content of what we

did was less serious and less informative. You can have terrific content even

though it’s presented in a non-newsy way.”

The style was deliberate—while Today had its plaza with the urban backdrop,

GMA instead invited viewers into its version of a Midwestern living room, complete

with blazing fireplace. Not until 1999 would the show move to its current

windowed studio in Times Square, where a live audience could gather outside.



“I think from the beginning GMA sought to be a more approachable, populist

program,” says Phyllis McGrady, who served in various roles on the

program from 1977 to 2007, including executive producer. “The name said it

all. The show was more informal and pushed to give the audience news and

information that they could use in their everyday lives.”

Within a few years, the premise caught on with viewers. By the early 1980s,

GMA was winning the mornings with anchors Hartman and Joan Lunden

and its cast of “family members” stopping by the set, like Julia Child, Erma

Bombeck, consumer reporter John Stossel, legal editor Arthur Miller and Ron

Reagan Jr. The ratings drove tens of millions in revenue for ABC in 1985.

“We were beginning to see the financial impact a successful morning show

could deliver,” McGrady says. “And we pushed the

boundaries in doing live originations from around

the world.”

That decade GMA began taking viewers across the

globe, originating from the 1984 Winter Olympics in

Sarajevo and the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The show traveled to Russia and Africa, and crossed

the Atlantic on the QEII.

But in the 1990s, GMA began to slip to an ascendant Today. GMA, which

didn’t switch to ABC’s news division until 1995, was slow to adapt to the

24-hour news cycle perpetuated by the advent of cable news.

“Nobody at Good Morning America had realized that we were now in a 24/7

news world,” says Shelley Ross, the show’s executive producer from 1999 to

2004. By late 1995, GMA lost its lead to Today and wouldn’t win a single week in

the ratings for 16 years. Lunden left in 1997, and her cohost, Charlie Gibson, followed

the next year. The new anchor pairing of Kevin Newman and Lisa McRee

didn’t prove a ratings draw, and uninterested viewers changed the channel.

For one week in December 1998, right before Ross brought Gibson back, GMA

even fell to third place in the ratings, behind perennial No. 3 CBS This Morning.

“I just thought, ‘Well, at least we got that headline out of the way,’” Ross says.

“The show was hemorrhaging and needed emergency attention immediately,

” adds McGrady, executive-in-charge of GMA at the time. “The return

of Charlie Gibson to GMA, partnered with Diane Sawyer, sent a message loud

and clear: This was a powerful team that could demand, and get, serious support

from ABC News and all of its bureaus—a struggle for all morning shows

when vying with their evening news operations for coverage and support.”

Under Ross, GMA began running more updated reports, set up a new standard

operating procedure for sharing news with its affiliates and transitioned

its booking staff from entertainment to news to add competitiveness for stories.

The popularity of Gibson and Sawyer never beat the Matt Lauer-Katie Couric

years at Today, but it made GMA a competitive No. 2, where it stayed through

the transition of Roberts and Stephanopoulos, until last spring.

Then, by capitalizing on Today’s bumpy anchor transition from Meredith Vieira

to Ann Curry and hyper-focusing on the stories viewers want to watch, GMA

earned its weekly viewer win in April. By late summer, even after Savannah

Guthrie replaced Curry on Today, the weekly win had become a trend. In a

daypart where cohost chemistry is paramount, GMA has succeeded with an

eclectic group of personalities that is greater than any one star anchor and a

cast that seems to like each other on- and off-camera.



“They are the reason newsmakers from pop icons to political leaders come

to GMA to break news, and why viewers have made GMA the No. 1 morning

show in America,” says Anne Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks

and president of Disney/ABC Television Group. “It’s gratifying to see the recognition

and ratings they’re getting these days. They have definitely earned it.”

Even with Roberts out on medical leave to treat myelodysplastic syndrome—

she received a bone marrow transplant in September—GMA has kept her

on the show with frequent video and blog updates. And viewers have rallied

around Roberts’ inspirational cause, helping keep the show tops in the ratings.

How long GMA’s dominance will last is unclear. But anchors and producers

agree the close competition with Today only serves to make each show better

and benefits the morning viewer, no matter who is in first place.



“They’re both stable shows and they will never go off the air,” Walters

says. “As long as there’s television, the last shows to go will be the morning

shows.”