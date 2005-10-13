Good Marinating Vietnam!

In what could be a taste of things to come, Scripps Networks will provide 39 episodes of Fine Living's Ming's Quest to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City TV.

The cooking/adventure series, hosted by chef Ming Tsai, will run on HTV, Vietnam's most-watched network through May 2006, says Scripps.

Programming from Scripps' portfolio of lifestyle-themed cable networks, including HGTV, DIY, GAC and Shop at Home, is already available in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, and the Philippines, but this is its first foray into Vietnam.

Scripps' cooking shows are increasingly taking on an international flavor.

Yesterday, the company announced a deal to provide programming from Fine Living and Food Network to Mexico's Grupo Televisa.

The Knoxville-based company now reaches 116 countries with its branded content.