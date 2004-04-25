Good Fortune? Nyet!

Reality TV can be rough in the United States, but it’s brutal in Russia.

On the Russian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the audience lies to contestants about the right answers when polled. “People over there can’t stand to see anyone win,” says Michael Davies, who brought Millionaire to the U.S. from the U.K.

Not only do the audiences lie, but even the contestants’ self-selected Phone-A-Friends give the wrong answers. Anything to foil their friends’ and relatives’ one shot at fame and fortune.

And you thought Survivor’s Richard Hatch was Machiavellian.