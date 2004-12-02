Good Day Live Taps Allard

T.J. Allard is the new New York correspondent for Twentieth Television’s Good Day Live.

Allard won his position after submitting an audition tape and then receiving 107,000 votes out of of more than 400,000 votes cast by viewers.

Two other finalists, Belinda James and Maria Marino, proved so popular that they will serve as occasional correspondents to the show.

Allard lives in Chelsea and works at Maryanne, a Tribeca bar. He joins the show on Monday, December 6. Good Day Live airs in New York at noon on WNYW.

Locals in the tri-state area can meet Allard, James and Marino, along with Good Day Live co-host Debbie Matenopoulos as the show visits the Westfield Shoppingtown Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., on Saturday, December 4. The show plans to hit 15 other cities on an upcoming promotional tour.

Good Day Live is produced for Small Cages Productions Inc., in association with Twentieth Television. Lisa Kridos and Josh Kaplan executive producer. Steve Edwards and Arthel Neville also host along with Matenopoulos.

