Good Day Gets New Anchors

Effective Aug. 30, Debbie Matenopolous and Arthel Neville will join Steve Edwards as co-hosts of Good Day Live, Twentieth Television's syndicated morning show.

Edwards' current co-host, Dorothy Lucey, will remain co-host of the local L.A. version of the show, which airs on co-owned KTTV, where the national version is also produced. Both Neville and Matenopolous have subbed as guest hosts on the show over the past few months and Twentieth says it got good feedback on both from viewers.

Former co-host Jillian Barberie announced in June that she would be exiting the national version, though she will remain co-host of the local version.

Matenopolous has been hosting Entertainment News and Screening Room for The TV Guide Channel and before that was co-host of ABC's The View, while Neville's resume has included stints on Extra, Fox Files, her TalkBack Live show on CNN and the daily strip Arthel and Fred.