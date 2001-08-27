Gonzales to leave KNBC

KNBC-TV Los Angeles news director and vice president Nancy Bauer Gonzales will be leaving KNBC(tv) Los Angeles, in what management described as a "mutual and amicable" parting.

Paula Madison, president and general manager of KNBC said of Bauer that "I admire her professionalism, leadership, news sense and her decision to pursue a better balance between her work and family life." Gonzales announce any immediate plans. No repacement has been named.

Gonzales had been with the station since 1989, and became news director in 1997. - Dan Trigoboff