Goncalves to Head DirecTV's Digital Entertainment Products Group

DirecTV Monday promoted three execs.

Paul Guyardo, who had been executive VP, chief sales and

marketing officer, was named executive VP and chief revenue and marketing

officer.

Tony Goncalves, senior VP for product management for

DirecTV, has been named to the newly created position of VP of digital

entertainment products.

It is a new position because it is a new arm of the company

to promote its digital entertainment strategy, headed by Goncalves, who reports

to Mike White, DirecTV chairman and CEO.

The new digital products team will come up with

entertainment strategies "across all mobile, tablet, Web, native apps,

third-party devices and video on-demand platforms."

Finally, Keith Kazerman, who had been VP, advanced services

and national advertising sales, was upped to senior VP of ad sales.