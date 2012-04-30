Goncalves to Head DirecTV's Digital Entertainment Products Group
DirecTV Monday promoted three execs.
Paul Guyardo, who had been executive VP, chief sales and
marketing officer, was named executive VP and chief revenue and marketing
officer.
Tony Goncalves, senior VP for product management for
DirecTV, has been named to the newly created position of VP of digital
entertainment products.
It is a new position because it is a new arm of the company
to promote its digital entertainment strategy, headed by Goncalves, who reports
to Mike White, DirecTV chairman and CEO.
The new digital products team will come up with
entertainment strategies "across all mobile, tablet, Web, native apps,
third-party devices and video on-demand platforms."
Finally, Keith Kazerman, who had been VP, advanced services
and national advertising sales, was upped to senior VP of ad sales.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.