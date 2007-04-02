Golihew Named VP of Publicity at Warner Bros.

Tammy Golihew has been named VP, publicity, for Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing.

Reporting to Sharan Magnuson, senior VP of worldwide publicity, Golihew moves into a newly created position and will serve as Magnuson’s second-in-command for the recently formed unit covering Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Television, Telepictures Prods., Warner Bros. Animation and Studio 2.0.

She will also spearhead publicity strategy for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television, and will serve as liaison to Warner Bros. Digital Distribution on publicity matters related to the streaming and downloading of the studio’s television properties.

Additionally, she will oversee communications efforts for the marketing unit, which includes supervising business, trade and consumer publicity in support of initiatives created by the division’s new media, promotions and creative services departments.

Golihew has worked in entertainment publicity for more than a decade, spearheading consumer and business/trade publicity campaigns for numerous series in every daypart.

Prior to Warner Bros., Golihew was at BNC Public Relations, mostly recently as VP of entertainment. Earlier, she served as media relations director for Sony Pictures Television after ending her first tour of duty at BNC.