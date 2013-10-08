Golf Channel Sets Another Viewership Record

Like a putt on a U.S. Open green, Golf Channel continues to roll. The channel said its third quarter set another record in viewership with almost 26 million unique viewers. It was the most-watched third-quarter in the network's history, which was the case with the first and second quarters as well.



August was also the most-watched August in its history, as had been June and July before it.



If the channel keeps this pace, it will set a viewership record for the third year in a row.



Among the third-quarter channel highlights were the most-watched Open Championship (the "British" Open) since it moved to cable-only coverage in 2010, the most-watched PGA Championship week, and the first-ever telecast of the Scottish Open (won by fan favorite Phil Mickelson leading into his Open Championship win).



Golfchannel.com also had its "most-clicked" quarter ever.