Golf Channel Names Comcast's Jay Madara CFO

Jay Madara has been named chief financial officer for Golf Channel.

In his new role, Madara, 39, will be responsible for the overall financial management and direction of Golf Channel -- part of the NBC Sports Group -- including forecasting, annual budget, long-range planning, new business development, financial reporting and accounting, as well as administrative and facilities management, the channel said in a release.

He reports to Golf Channel President Mike McCarley.

