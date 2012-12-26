Golf Channel Launches 2013 Fantasy Challenge

After a successful 2012 fantasy golf season that drew a 200% increase in the total number of players in its inaugural year (2011), Golf Channel launched its 2013 Fantasy Challenge with several new enhancements, weekly prizes, interactive capabilities and -- for the first time -- expanding to include the five major championships on the 2013 LPGA Tour schedule.

The season begins at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions (Jan. 4-7) and concludes the week of the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (Sept. 19-22). Fans have the opportunity to join a league or play individually against fantasy golf enthusiasts from around the country and against Golf Channel's team of experts.

Registration is free and is now open for the 2013 season by visiting GolfChannel.com/Fantasy.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.