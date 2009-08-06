Golf Channel Enhances Production With ‘Inside View'

When the second round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational starts up Friday, Golf Channel will give those tuning in the "Inside View." The production enhancement allows fans to listen to conversations between players and caddies.

The feature utilizes enhanced audio equipment and a dedicated camera to capture conversations the 15th tee at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. "Inside View" will also be featured at the BMW Championship, the Tour Championship and the President's Cup.

Coverage of the tournament Friday begins at 2 p.m.