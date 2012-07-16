Golf Channel Adds Burr, Hack

Golf Channel has added a pair to its editorial team, hiring Damon Hack and Ryan Burr.

Hack, who comes from Sports Illustrated, will serve as a "Golf Channel Insider" for the network's news programming, including Morning Drive and Golf Central -- the network's flagship studio show in Orlando -- and as a senior writer for GolfChannel.com. He also will report occasionally on NBC Sports Network.

Burr will serve as a host for Golf Central and will report from tournaments around the globe. Burr had spent the past seven years with ESPN.

"We are thrilled to add Ryan and Damon to our Golf Channel family," said Molly Solomon, executive producer, Golf Channel. "Damon is one of the most highly regarded journalists working in golf today, and his resume and experience will make him an important new asset across multiple programs and platforms on Golf Channel."