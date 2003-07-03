Golden age director dies
TV and film director Fielder Cook, 80, died June 20 at a Charlotte, N.C.,
hospital.
Cook was a director on a Who’s Who of golden-age TV drama-anthology series,
including Playhouse 90, Kraft Television Theatre and Hallmark Hall of
Fame.
His credits include both the TV and film versions of Rod Serling’s
Patterns; The Homecoming, the TV movie that became The
Waltons; and over a half-dozen Hall of Fame productions, including a
memorable remake of Harvey with Jimmy Stewart.
Cook won two Emmys, for a 1967 staging of Brigadoon on ABC and the
1971 Hallmark production of Arthur Miller’s The Price.
