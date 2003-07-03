Golden age director dies

TV and film director Fielder Cook, 80, died June 20 at a Charlotte, N.C.,

hospital.

Cook was a director on a Who’s Who of golden-age TV drama-anthology series,

including Playhouse 90, Kraft Television Theatre and Hallmark Hall of

Fame.

His credits include both the TV and film versions of Rod Serling’s

Patterns; The Homecoming, the TV movie that became The

Waltons; and over a half-dozen Hall of Fame productions, including a

memorable remake of Harvey with Jimmy Stewart.

Cook won two Emmys, for a 1967 staging of Brigadoon on ABC and the

1971 Hallmark production of Arthur Miller’s The Price.