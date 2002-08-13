Goldberger out at KNTV(TV)

Bob Goldberger, who helped guide KNTV(TV) San Jose, Calif., from being an

ABC affiliate to independent status, to NBC affiliation and finally NBC

ownership, is out at the station.

Goldberger had remained after General Manager Bob Franklin and News Vice

President Scott Diener, now at Belo's WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky., had left.

The station recently brought in new top management in Linda Sullivan,

formerly general manager at WRC-TV Washington, and Jim Sanders, who had been

news director at KNSD(TV) San Diego.

Goldberger's replacement is likely to be at the

assistant news director level, insiders say.