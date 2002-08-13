Goldberger out at KNTV(TV)
Bob Goldberger, who helped guide KNTV(TV) San Jose, Calif., from being an
ABC affiliate to independent status, to NBC affiliation and finally NBC
ownership, is out at the station.
Goldberger had remained after General Manager Bob Franklin and News Vice
President Scott Diener, now at Belo's WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky., had left.
The station recently brought in new top management in Linda Sullivan,
formerly general manager at WRC-TV Washington, and Jim Sanders, who had been
news director at KNSD(TV) San Diego.
Goldberger's replacement is likely to be at the
assistant news director level, insiders say.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.