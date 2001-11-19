Goldberg tapped for Univison post

Richard Goldberg has been named executive vice president of

affiliate relations for Univision Communications.

Goldberg will be responsible for managing affiliate relations within the cable and satellite industries for Univision, Telefutura and Galavision.

Prior to joining Univision, Goldberg launched and was president of Blue Star Media, a media consulting company.

From 1993-2000, Goldberg held various executive-level

positions at DirecTV. Most recently, he was DirecTV's

vice president of new ventures and content strategies.

- Richard Tedesco