Goldberg tapped for Univison post
Richard Goldberg has been named executive vice president of
affiliate relations for Univision Communications.
Goldberg will be responsible for managing affiliate relations within the cable and satellite industries for Univision, Telefutura and Galavision.
Prior to joining Univision, Goldberg launched and was president of Blue Star Media, a media consulting company.
From 1993-2000, Goldberg held various executive-level
positions at DirecTV. Most recently, he was DirecTV's
vice president of new ventures and content strategies.
- Richard Tedesco
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.