Goldberg Jumps to CMT as SVP, Development and Programming
CMT has named
Eliot Goldberg SVP, development and programming, it was announced Monday by Jayson
Dinsmore, EVP, development and programming, CMT.
As CMT seeks to
expand its original programming, Goldberg will be responsible for developing
new content, effective Sept. 1.
"Eliot's
skill at identifying, developing and delivering hit shows is evidenced by his
incredible track record," says Dinsmore, to whom Goldberg will report. "His fingerprints are all over some of the
hottest shows on television, including Keeping
Up With the Kardashians for Ryan Seacrest Productions and Hot In Cleveland at TV Land. I'm
thrilled to welcome Eliot to CMT as we continue to take huge, aggressive
strides in our original programming development."
Goldberg comes to
CMT from TV Land, where he served as SVP, development and original
programming for TV Land. Prior to TV Land, Goldberg was EVP of programming and development for Ryan Seacrest Productions, during
which he created, developed and executive-produced series such as E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and ABC's
Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution.
Deadline first reported the news.
