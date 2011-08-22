Goldberg Jumps to CMT as SVP, Development and Programming

CMT has named

Eliot Goldberg SVP, development and programming, it was announced Monday by Jayson

Dinsmore, EVP, development and programming, CMT.

As CMT seeks to

expand its original programming, Goldberg will be responsible for developing

new content, effective Sept. 1.

"Eliot's

skill at identifying, developing and delivering hit shows is evidenced by his

incredible track record," says Dinsmore, to whom Goldberg will report. "His fingerprints are all over some of the

hottest shows on television, including Keeping

Up With the Kardashians for Ryan Seacrest Productions and Hot In Cleveland at TV Land. I'm

thrilled to welcome Eliot to CMT as we continue to take huge, aggressive

strides in our original programming development."

Goldberg comes to

CMT from TV Land, where he served as SVP, development and original

programming for TV Land. Prior to TV Land, Goldberg was EVP of programming and development for Ryan Seacrest Productions, during

which he created, developed and executive-produced series such as E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and ABC's

Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution.

Deadline first reported the news.