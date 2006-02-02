Godaddy.com Finally a 'Go' for Bowl

The 14th time was the charm for Godaddy.com. After having 13 versions of a potential Super Bowl ad rejected by ABC for content, Godaddy.com CEO Bob Parsons said today the network accepted his company’s 14th submission.

The spot will run in the sixth commercial break during the first quarter of Sunday’s game, and the company will also make an Internet-only version available on its Web site Sunday.

Many of the spots, the first of which was entitled "Steamy Car Wash," have featured a scantily-clad spokeswoman, including a bikini-wearing woman drenching herself and soaping up a car.

Parsons has been documenting his attempt to get an ad cleared by ABC since November on his own Web site, www.bobparsons.com. Also available on the site are video or storyboards of the 13 versions of the ad that ABC deemed unfit for air.