GMC Signs Kim Fields
Cable
channel GMC (the Gospel Music Channel) has signed a first-look deal with
actress/producer/director Kim Fields (Facts of Life, Living Single).
GMC gets
first dibs on scripted and nonscripted fare from Fields, whose directing
credits include Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Kenan & Kel.
Fields will
either produce, direct, act in or write for the shows for the channel,
which specializes in family and "uplifting music" programming.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.