GMC Signs Kim Fields

Cable

channel GMC (the Gospel Music Channel) has signed a first-look deal with

actress/producer/director Kim Fields (Facts of Life, Living Single).

GMC gets

first dibs on scripted and nonscripted fare from Fields, whose directing

credits include Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Kenan & Kel.

Fields will

either produce, direct, act in or write for the shows for the channel,

which specializes in family and "uplifting music" programming.