GMA's Robin Roberts Thanks Viewers for Support

The first thing Robin Roberts saw when she woke up from breast cancer surgery last week was Diane Sawyer, tugging on her big toe, the Good Morning America anchor wrote in a message to friends and colleagues posted on ABCNews.com.

Roberts underwent breast cancer surgery Friday, August 3. She expects test results by the end of week, which will determine her course of treatment, she said. Her mother and her older sister were at her side. She also thanked viewers for their many e-mails of encouragement.

“Thanks for all the prayers - I owe you big time,” she wrote. “My family read many of your e-mails while I was in surgery. It brought them such comfort. My big sis, Sally-Ann, marked all the survivor stories with a big S.

Right now the best medicine for me is to be at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Thank you for sharing your stories. You inspire me more than you could possibly know. My family and I are eternally grateful.”

Roberts discovered a lump in her breast during a self-exam, which was prompted by the death of longtime ABC film critic Joel Siegel in June from colon cancer.