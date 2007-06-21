GMA Weekend Edition Names Morse EP

Andrew Morse has been named executive producer of the weekend edition of ABC's Good Morning America. In his new role he will oversee the day-to-day content and operations of the weekend morning news program.



Morse will report directly to John Green, the executive producer of special programming and development at ABC News.



“Andrew Morse is an experienced journalist and a fine producer whose editorial skills are matched by his creativity,” said David Westin, president of ABC News. “We are delighted he has assumed this new challenge on the weekend edition of GMA. "



Morse first joined ABC News in 1996 and has served in a variety of roles since, most recently as the senior producer for the Saturday and Sunday editions of World News.