GM of the Year Deadline Extended

Broadcasting & Cable has extended the voting period for its General Manager of the Year saluting local station GMs with an award presentation at the NATPE show in Vegas and special designation in our Dec. 22 issue. Readers must nominate that exceptional general manager by Friday, Nov. 21.

B&C is giving out honors to the top GM in markets 1-25 and markets 26 and up, along with the top general manager at a Spanish-language station.



What are we looking for? The GM that provides exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution through a challenging time in the television industry.



For more information—and a nomination form--visit the B&C General Manager of the Year page at:

http://www.broadcastingcable.com/info/CA6606245.html

.