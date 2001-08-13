GM, AOL TW are top spenders on broadcast, cable
AOL Time Warner, General Motors and Procter & Gamble spent a combined $953 million for advertising on broadcast networks and $363 million for cable commercials during fourth quarter 2000 and first quarter 2001, according to Competitive Media Reporting data.
The top 20 advertisers spent a combined $3.47 billion on network time and $1.39 billion on cable. General Motors topped broadcast buyers with $471 million, and AOL Time Warner was cable's biggest spender, plunking down $122 million.
Twelve companies, including Walt Disney, Ford Motor Co., Daimler Chrysler and Toyota, were among the top 20 spenders for both broadcast and cable.
