GM, AOL TW are top spenders on broadcast, cable

AOL Time Warner, General Motors and Procter & Gamble spent a combined $953 million for advertising on broadcast networks and $363 million for cable commercials during fourth quarter 2000 and first quarter 2001, according to Competitive Media Reporting data.

The top 20 advertisers spent a combined $3.47 billion on network time and $1.39 billion on cable. General Motors topped broadcast buyers with $471 million, and AOL Time Warner was cable's biggest spender, plunking down $122 million.

Twelve companies, including Walt Disney, Ford Motor Co., Daimler Chrysler and Toyota, were among the top 20 spenders for both broadcast and cable.