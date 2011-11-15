GlobeCast Expands Sales Force

In a move to expand its business in the Americas, GlobeCast Americas has created a dedicated Latin American sales team based in Sunrise, Fla. under the direction of Ricardo Flores and shifted the focus of its ad-hoc services in North America.

In terms of its ad-hoc/contribution business in North America, the company's news and sports efforts are now focusing on large-scale major events, where it will specialize on providing extensive ad-hoc playout and delivery services to major broadcast clients.

In Latin America, GlobeCast will provide ad-hoc services to broadcasters and events of every type.