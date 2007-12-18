GlobeCast Drops the Ball … On Purpose

Transmission vendor GlobeCast was selected by the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment to provide a live global feed of the world-famous New Year’s Eve “Ball Drop” from Times Square in New York.

GlobeCast will uplink coverage of the Ball Drop event, which is marking its 100th year in 2008, to satellites throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa and reach a potential audience of billions.

Under the deal, GlobeCast's New Year's Eve-related feeds will actually begin Dec. 28, when it will deliver satellite footage of a behind-the-scenes look at on-site preparation including the arrival and installation of the 2008 sign and the new LED crystal New Year’s Eve Ball.

For live coverage of the New Year's Eve festivities, GlobeCast will deliver the TSTV feed with exclusive panoramic views of Times Square and the New Year’s Eve Ball from proprietary camera locations on rooftops and on the street with the revelers.

The unedited, uninterrupted feed will be delivered "free-to-air" by GlobeCast via fiber and satellite links, where it is expected to be picked up by broadcasters, user-generated Web sites and mobile-phone providers around the world.

The feed will be available in North America via Intelsat Americas 6 and Galaxy 11; in Europe via NSS-7; in Latin America via NSS-806; in Asia via Asiasat 2; and in Africa via Intelsat 3R.