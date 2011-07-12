GlobeCast Appoints Philippe Rouxel CMO

GlobeCast has appointed Philippe Rouxel chief marketing officer, where he will develop GlobeCast's product strategy for all business units in France, U.K., Italy, South Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Rouxel comes to GlobeCast from 24-hour cable news network France 24, where he has held the role of vice president of international distribution since 2007.

Previously, he held business development positions with channels belonging to Lagardère, Canal+/Multithémathiques, Viacom/MTV Networks International, Première, and Walt Disney International.