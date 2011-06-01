GlobeCast America Names Lisa Coelho Acting CEO

GlobeCast has named Lisa Coelho acting CEO of New York-based GlobeCast America replacing David Justin, who has stepped down to pursue other projects.

"David Justin successfully planted the seeds for new lines of business throughout the Americas while weathering the difficult economic climate in the broadcast world," noted GlobeCast chairman and CEO Olivier Barberot in a statement. "I have now given Lisa Coelho a mission over the next few months to increase the level of development at GlobeCast America so that it can fully realize its ambitions as a media management company in this key region."

In her new role, Coelho will be charged with further strengthening the company's sales and technical expertise in the Americas and continuing the improvement of quality of service for the company's clients.

Coelho is also spearheading the implementation of a forthcoming over-the-top television offer in the United States.

Prior to being named acting CEO, Coelho was vice president of GlobeCast WorldTV. She has also held senior management positions at GlobeCast since 2003.