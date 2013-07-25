GlobeCast Adds New Portuguese-Language Channels
GlobeCast has launched a new bouquet of Portuguese-language
channels on its MyGlobeTV platform that offers a variety of international and
genre-based channels to U.S. subscribers via broadband connections.
The new channels include the Brazilian channel TV Record as
well as RTPi from Portugal. They join TV Globo, which bowed on the service in
September 2012.
"This is just the latest in our efforts to
expand the MyGlobeTV offering to include a wide variety of global
content," said Emma Brackett, vice president of consumer products and
services at GlobeCast. "These channels are just the beginning for
Portuguese-speaking communities in the United States who are craving news and
entertainment from home. We plan to add several more channels this summer that
will make this offering second to none for our Portuguese-speaking subscribers."
