GlobeCast Adds New Portuguese-Language Channels

GlobeCast has launched a new bouquet of Portuguese-language

channels on its MyGlobeTV platform that offers a variety of international and

genre-based channels to U.S. subscribers via broadband connections.





The new channels include the Brazilian channel TV Record as

well as RTPi from Portugal. They join TV Globo, which bowed on the service in

September 2012.





"This is just the latest in our efforts to

expand the MyGlobeTV offering to include a wide variety of global

content," said Emma Brackett, vice president of consumer products and

services at GlobeCast. "These channels are just the beginning for

Portuguese-speaking communities in the United States who are craving news and

entertainment from home. We plan to add several more channels this summer that

will make this offering second to none for our Portuguese-speaking subscribers."