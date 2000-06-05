Glickman steps down at Carsey-Werner

Carsey-Werner CEO Stuart Glickman surprisingly announced his resignation Thursday. He had been with the independent studio since 1987 and had served as Carsey-Werner's CEO since his arrival. He says he's leaving to explore other business opportunities, and sources say Glickman will likely open up his own Hollywood studio in the near future.

"I made this decision after realizing that my desire to explore new opportunities was very strong," says Glickman, who spent 15 years as entertainment attorney before joining Carsey-Werner. "Working with Marcy [Carsey] and Tom [Werner] to build the company will always be the highpoint of my professional career."

Glickman was instrumental in helping the studio reacquire its program library from Viacom in 1995 so that Carsey-Werner could sell the shows in syndication.