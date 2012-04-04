Glenn Close to Receive NAB Service to America Leadership Awards

Award-winning stage, screen and TV actress Glenn Close, award-winning actress who most recently got an Oscar nomination for the title role in Alfred Nobbs, will receive the National Association of Broadcasters' Service to America Leadership award.

She is being honored for her work in helping remove the stigma of mental illness.

The Service to America Awards are being given out June 11 in Washington.

Past winners of the Leadership award include Last year's recipient, Jeff Bridges, Nancy Reagan, Jimmy Carter and Elton John.