Glenn Close Joins B&C's ‘Women of New York' Event in Featured Q&A

Glenn Close, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated star of

DirecTV's Damages, will sit for a featured Q&A at B&C's

"Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York" event April 20 at the Roosevelt

Hotel in New York City.

The event will also feature several of the biggest on-air

personalities in the television business, including Rachael Ray, Maria

Bartiromo, Erin Andrews and Gayle King.

"It's by no accident the women speaking at this event

have had such incredible success," says Broadcasting & Cable

executive editor Melissa Grego. "They've agreed to talk about how they've done

it and answer questions on everything from some of their best decisions to

their favorite mistakes, untold stories and how they continue to balance work

with the rest of their lives."

The off-the-record event set around candid Q&A's with

leading women in the media business is set for 3-6 pm on April 20. It will

begin with a networking cocktail hour featuring drinks and hors d'oeuvres

provided by the Rachael Ray show and based on Ray's own recipes.

The program will then feature two Q&A's, with both

the Damages star Close and the noted talk show host and best-selling

author Ray sitting for Q&A's with Broadcasting & Cable's Grego.

One panel discussion on women in broadcasting will

feature CNBC's Bartiromo, ESPN's Andrews and King of OWN, O, The Oprah

Magazine and Sirius-XM.

Ray will also lead a panel discussion titled "Brand

Yourself" with some of the biggest behind-the-scenes names in the

television business, including ZenithOptimedia USA's Peggy Green, Rainbow Media

Holdings' Arlene Manos, Time Warner Cable's Melinda Witmer and MediaVest USA's

Pam Zucker.

This marks the first time the event will be held in

New York and follows the successful launch of last summer's "Keynotes

& Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," featuring conversations with

Disney-ABC Television Group President Anne Sweeney and CBS Entertainment

President Nina Tassler, among others.

Close, also a Golden Globe and Tony winner, got her start

on the stage and is known for iconic roles in such films as Fatal Attraction,

The Big Chill, The Natural, Dangerous Liaisons and her

feature debut The World According to Garp. She headlined legal drama

series Damages, produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with

FX Productions, on FX for three seasons. She will continue in her leading role

on the drama when it airs exclusively on Direct TV for its fourth season. Close

won two consecutive Emmys as "Best Actress in a Drama Series" for the first two

seasons of Damages and was nominated for the third.

For more info and tickets, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/womenofny