Glenn Close Joins B&C's ‘Women of New York' Event in Featured Q&A
By B&C Staff
Glenn Close, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated star of
DirecTV's Damages, will sit for a featured Q&A at B&C's
"Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York" event April 20 at the Roosevelt
Hotel in New York City.
The event will also feature several of the biggest on-air
personalities in the television business, including Rachael Ray, Maria
Bartiromo, Erin Andrews and Gayle King.
"It's by no accident the women speaking at this event
have had such incredible success," says Broadcasting & Cable
executive editor Melissa Grego. "They've agreed to talk about how they've done
it and answer questions on everything from some of their best decisions to
their favorite mistakes, untold stories and how they continue to balance work
with the rest of their lives."
The off-the-record event set around candid Q&A's with
leading women in the media business is set for 3-6 pm on April 20. It will
begin with a networking cocktail hour featuring drinks and hors d'oeuvres
provided by the Rachael Ray show and based on Ray's own recipes.
The program will then feature two Q&A's, with both
the Damages star Close and the noted talk show host and best-selling
author Ray sitting for Q&A's with Broadcasting & Cable's Grego.
One panel discussion on women in broadcasting will
feature CNBC's Bartiromo, ESPN's Andrews and King of OWN, O, The Oprah
Magazine and Sirius-XM.
Ray will also lead a panel discussion titled "Brand
Yourself" with some of the biggest behind-the-scenes names in the
television business, including ZenithOptimedia USA's Peggy Green, Rainbow Media
Holdings' Arlene Manos, Time Warner Cable's Melinda Witmer and MediaVest USA's
Pam Zucker.
This marks the first time the event will be held in
New York and follows the successful launch of last summer's "Keynotes
& Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," featuring conversations with
Disney-ABC Television Group President Anne Sweeney and CBS Entertainment
President Nina Tassler, among others.
Close, also a Golden Globe and Tony winner, got her start
on the stage and is known for iconic roles in such films as Fatal Attraction,
The Big Chill, The Natural, Dangerous Liaisons and her
feature debut The World According to Garp. She headlined legal drama
series Damages, produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with
FX Productions, on FX for three seasons. She will continue in her leading role
on the drama when it airs exclusively on Direct TV for its fourth season. Close
won two consecutive Emmys as "Best Actress in a Drama Series" for the first two
seasons of Damages and was nominated for the third.
For more info and tickets, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/womenofny
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.