'Glee' Executive Producer to Appear at NAB

Dante Di Loreto, executive producer of Glee, will talk about that show's birth and growth into a mega-hit

with Hollywood Radio and Television Society president Kevin Beggs in a session

at the NAB Show in Las

Vegas.

It will be the first time that HRTS and the National

Association of Broadcasters have collaborated on a session for the annual show.

The discussion will take the series from concept through

global distribution, including cross-platform strategies.

The session, "Behind the Multi-Platform Success of

'Glee,'" will be Wednesday, April 13, at 2:30-3:45

p.m.