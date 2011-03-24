'Glee' Executive Producer to Appear at NAB
Dante Di Loreto, executive producer of Glee, will talk about that show's birth and growth into a mega-hit
with Hollywood Radio and Television Society president Kevin Beggs in a session
at the NAB Show in Las
Vegas.
It will be the first time that HRTS and the National
Association of Broadcasters have collaborated on a session for the annual show.
The discussion will take the series from concept through
global distribution, including cross-platform strategies.
The session, "Behind the Multi-Platform Success of
'Glee,'" will be Wednesday, April 13, at 2:30-3:45
p.m.
