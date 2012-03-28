'Glee' Creator Ryan Murphy Joins ATAS Executive Committee
Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO of The Academy of
Television Arts & Sciences has named Ryan Murphy, creator and executive
producer of Glee and American Horror Story, the sixth and
final member of ATAS' Executive Committee. Murphy, who will service on the committee
for a one-year term, joins previously announced committee members Gail Berman, Jason
Kilar, Steven Lafferty, Steve Mosko and Dana Walden.
The ATAS has also voted to approve Hall of Fame Committee
members chosen by Peter Roth, president of Warner Bros. Television and 2012 chair
of the Hall of Fame Committee. Committee members include Marcy Carsey, Bonnie
Hammer, Rick Rosen, Fred Silverman and Nina Tassler.
"I am honored to have such dynamic and creative minds
joining our efforts at the Academy," said Rosenblum. "Peter has assembled
the best of the best to guide the Hall of Fame committee and I am thrilled to
have Ryan join our executive committee as we help guide the Academy into this
exciting time in the television industry."
In addition to the appointments, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation announced that
Craig Hunegs, executive VP, Warner Bros. Television Group, has joined ATAS as the newest member of its board of directors.
The Foundation
board oversees initiatives including the Archive of American Television and the
annual College Television Awards, which takes place Saturday, March 31, in Hollywood, Calif.
