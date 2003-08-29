Givens convicted in Cipriani case

After two days of deliberation, Tampa, Fla., jurors Thursday convicted Melvin

Givens, 27, of the 2001 slaying of WFLA-TV Tampa weekend newscast director

Danielle Cipriani.

But although Givens was convicted of first-degree murder and could face the

death penalty, the jury was deadlocked on the charge of attempted rape.

The jury will convene again Oct. 8 to consider whether Givens should be

sentenced to death or life in prison.