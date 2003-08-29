Givens convicted in Cipriani case
After two days of deliberation, Tampa, Fla., jurors Thursday convicted Melvin
Givens, 27, of the 2001 slaying of WFLA-TV Tampa weekend newscast director
Danielle Cipriani.
But although Givens was convicted of first-degree murder and could face the
death penalty, the jury was deadlocked on the charge of attempted rape.
The jury will convene again Oct. 8 to consider whether Givens should be
sentenced to death or life in prison.
