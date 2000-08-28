Give Mary Ann the million

So, who does Gilligan's Islandstar and B & C subscriber Bob Denver think would have been the survivor among his seven stranded castaways: "There's no doubt in my mind that Mary Ann would be the Survivor," he said last week. "Ginger and the Howells could never hack it (for obvious reasons), and I don't think the Skipper and the Professor could either, not when it came to basic survival skills. When you think about it, Mary Ann did all the important things-the cooking, cleaning, sewing, etc.-on our island. She's definitely the reason the rest of us survived."